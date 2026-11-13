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Egor Chinakhov needs to trust the process
By Adam Gretz,8 days ago
Goalie Sergei Murashov stole the show for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. He was their best overall player, and one of the biggest reasons they won the game. It was an encouraging development for the young goalie as he seems to be finding his confidence. While he was keeping pucks out of the net and giving the Penguins a chance, their best non-goalie was forward Egor Chinakhov, even if it did not show itself on the stat sheet. He was everywhere the entire game, creating chances, forcing turnovers, winning puck races, and just making an impact every time he was on the ice.