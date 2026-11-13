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NVIDIA SOMA Retargeter Adapts Human Motion for Humanoid Robots
By Luisa Crawford,9 days ago
NVIDIA has introduced the open-source SOMA Retargeter, a tool designed to adapt human motion to the unique proportions and joint structures of humanoid robots. Built on the shared SOMA skeleton representation, the tool enables developers to configure robots, refine motion outputs, and process motion data for downstream training and control systems.