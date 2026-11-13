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Garth Brooks pens sweet message to Irish fans as he nears sell-out Irish tour
By Sandra Mallon,9 days ago
Garth Brooks has said he 'cannot wait' to see his Irish fans as more than 300,000 tickets have been sold ahead of his tour. The country music superstar will now perform 11 dates after adding another show at Boucher Road Playing Fields on Sunday, May 23, 2027. He is also scheduled to perform two concerts each in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork during May and June next year.