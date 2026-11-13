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Man arrested after allegedly flashing gun at Cookeville store employee at checkout
By Caleb Wethington,9 days ago
A man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after allegedly flashing a handgun at an employee at a Cookeville clothing store, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the man was prohibited from possessing firearms and voluntarily surrendered eight guns from his home. William Derek Rouse faces...
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