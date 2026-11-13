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POLL: What did you think about the Microsoft Outlook outage?
By CNY Central Staff,9 days ago
Which sectors were impacted by the Outlook service disruption?. What did you think about the Microsoft Outlook outage? Answer the poll below. Microsoft reported continued progress Friday in restoring services after a global outage disrupted Outlook and other Microsoft 365 tools for hours, affecting users, businesses and some government operations.