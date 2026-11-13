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Allen University alum publishes debut book, ‘Legacy Leverage’
By Submitted,9 days ago
Allen University alumnus Tylan Jennings, a U.S. Army veteran, educator and coach, has published his first book, “Legacy Leverage: From Discipline to Dynasty.”. The book explores how the habits people build, the choices they make about money and the time they invest in others can shape what they pass on to the next generation, according to a news release.
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