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The Feed: Tinker Street’s Chef Moves On
By Julia Spalding,9 days ago
After 10 years in the open kitchen of Tinker Street, Phillip Tyler Shortt leaves his executive chef post today. “I have been blessed to work at such a special place for so long. I have been able to grow, create, and collaborate with so many. It is with a heavy heart that I will be closing this chapter here at Tinker Street,” he shared in an Instagram post earlier this week. Stay tuned for the award-winning restaurant’s announcement regarding Shortt’s replacement. 402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000.