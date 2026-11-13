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HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS: CHRISTMAS & NEW YEARS 2026
9 days ago
Holiday tradition returns with festive parade, live entertainment, new Holiday Passport Experience. ATLANTA (Nov. 12, 2026) – Atlantic Station will kick off the holiday season with its annual Light the Station celebration Saturday, Nov. 21, from 4–8 p.m. on the Atlantic Green. The festive tradition returns with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, a holiday parade and the lighting of Atlantic Station’s 50-foot Christmas tree, along with new helicopter tours and the Holiday Passport Experience.