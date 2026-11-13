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Federal Employees and Retirees Should Review Dental Insurance Choices
By Edward A. Zurndorfer, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®,7 days ago
Federal employees and retirees (annuitants) are encouraged to review their family’s dental insurance needs annually. For both groups, the current benefits open season (November 9, 2026 – December 14, 2026) allows enrolling, disenrolling, or changing a dental plan offered through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).