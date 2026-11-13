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2027 FEHB Plan Types: How to Choose Your Health Plan
By Edward A. Zurndorfer, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®,5 days ago
Try the new 2027 FEHB Plan Cost Explorer: Compare Plans at Your ZIP Code. During the annual federal benefits open season, federal employees and retirees enrolled in the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) program decide which health insurance plan they (and their families, if family members are enrolled) want for the forthcoming plan year. For federal employees, the plan year coincides with the “leave” year. For federal retirees enrolled in the FEHB program, the plan year coincides with the calendar year (January 1 through December 31).