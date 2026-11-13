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Indiana Father Charged After Allegedly Biting Children During Birthday Party Basketball Game
By Daniel Harris,8 days ago
An Indiana father is facing multiple battery charges after allegedly biting children during a basketball game at a birthday party in Washington County. The incident reportedly happened on November 7, 2026, and prompted a police investigation after a mother discovered a bite mark on her 9-year-old son’s back. According...