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Ole Miss Student Alaina Kunes Receives Death Threats After Viral Racist Gesture Controversy
By Daniel Harris,8 days ago
A University of Mississippi student who became the focus of a viral controversy over alleged racist gestures is reportedly receiving death threats, raising fresh concerns about online harassment and escalating hostility. Alaina Kunes, who was identified in a viral doorbell camera video, has reportedly faced hundreds of threatening messages alongside...