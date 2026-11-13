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Chicago Weather Alert: First Snow of the Season Could Bring Up to 3 Inches on Friday Morning
By Daniel Harris,9 days ago
Chicago residents are preparing for a possible first snowfall of the season as winter weather moves into parts of the Chicago area early Friday morning. Meteorologists are warning that wet snow could bring one to three inches of slushy accumulation in some locations, potentially creating slippery roads and difficult travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several areas, while city crews are preparing snow removal equipment ahead of the expected weather.