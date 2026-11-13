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Trump’s Justice Department faces a new era of scrutiny under a Democratic-led Congress
By Associated Press,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has functioned for nearly two years as an extension of the White House, unchecked by a Republican-controlled Congress as it pursued investigations into President Donald Trump’s enemies, fired waves of career employees and defended administration stances that judges across the country repeatedly deemed legally dubious.