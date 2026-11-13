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Mamdani, NYC DOT announce completion of McGuinness Boulevard redesign in Greenpoint
By Zoe Cosgrove,9 days ago
Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) announced Friday that the long-halted McGuinness Boulevard redesign is complete. The city has finally finished installing parking-protected bike lanes from Meeker Avenue to the Pulaski Bridge, extending the redesign previously completed on the boulevard's southern section. "A...