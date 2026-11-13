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Lutnick faces questions over Nvidia spy scandal. His sons' firm has deep ties to the chipmaker
By Luke Fountain@https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-fountain@Luke_Fountain25,9 days ago
Cantor Fitzgerald’s reported Nvidia share count fell by nearly half between September 2025 and March 2026, a CNBC analysis found. That was the period when, according to Axios, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faced pressure from administration officials to address suspected smuggling of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China. The...