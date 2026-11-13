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‘Gatto’ Trailer: Everything We Know About Pixar’s New Movie From the Director of ‘Luca’
By Emma Loggins,8 days ago
Pixar released the full Gatto trailer on November 12, 2026, and it’s the first real look at Enrico Casarosa‘s follow-up to Luca. Gatto opens exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027. It follows Nero, a scrappy black cat in Venice who owes a debt to a feline mob boss, and Disney released the full voice cast and crew the same day.