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NWWS Celebrates 86th Annual International Art Exhibition
By Katerina Wearn,9 days ago
The Northwest Watercolor Society is celebrating the creativity and versatility of watermedia with its 86th International Open Exhibition, featuring 75 selected artists from across the country and beyond. Juried by acclaimed artist Dongfeng Li, the exhibition highlights an impressive range of subjects, styles, and techniques, showcasing the many ways artists...