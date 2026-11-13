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Zendaya, Nicolas Cage, Harrison Ford and More: How Much TV’s Top Stars Really Make
By Emma Loggins,9 days ago
Kenneth Branagh is reportedly being paid $1.4 million an episode to lead Laird, a Paramount+ drama that has not aired a frame. The figure sits on the chart Variety published on November 12, 2026 with its survey of the highest paid TV stars, as transcribed by TVLine and EntertainmentNow, and it is still only the fifth largest number on the list.