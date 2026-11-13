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National Cancer Institute teases AI-assisted cancer care records retrieval
By Christian Robles,9 days ago
The National Cancer Institute is considering an initiative called “Every Patient” to obtain cancer-related information for every U.S. patient treated for cancer, its director said Thursday. NCI has 74 designated cancer centers — which use federal funds to deliver cancer care — and numerous research-oriented cooperative groups, but...