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Frost advisory for Columbia County, freeze warning out for part of region
By Email,9 days ago
The National Weather Service issued frost and freeze alerts affecting South Arkansas counties Friday, November 13, 2026, as a cold front brought sharply lower temperatures into the region. A frost advisory covered Columbia, Lafayette and Miller counties, where temperatures near freezing could allow frost to develop, threatening gardens, crops and...
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