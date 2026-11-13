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From Latin GRAMMY Glory to the NFL: The Warning Is Conquering Every Stage
By Remezcla Estaff,9 days ago
The 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards marked a milestone for Mexican rock when the Monterrey-born sister trio The Warning won Best Rock Song for their hit track “Ego.”. Nominated alongside key co-writers including Niko Rubio, the win highlights the band’s creativity and steady global rise. “Ego”—featured on their fifth studio album Everything’s Falling—captivated voters with its production and raw intensity.