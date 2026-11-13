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Ila L. Miller
9 days ago
Ila Louise Miller, 84, Nappanee, died at home Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2026. She was born March 17, 1942, in Peoria, Ill., to Harold and Cloye (Tusing) Stone. She is survived by five children, Connie Stouder, Nappanee, Greg (Veronica) Stahly, Schaumburg, Ill., Sue Frisby, Nappanee, Sherri (Cory) Kessinger, Bonita Springs, Fla., and Ralph (Amanda) Lantz, Goshen; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Stone, Maui, Hawaii; and a special friend, Larry Stahly.