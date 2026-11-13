undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Amazon Drops Hand Tools Up to 45% for Early Black Friday—Save on Screwdriver Sets, Wrenches, Multitools, and More
By Glenda Taylor,7 days ago
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›. Opening boxes and scraping off old labels usually means reaching for two tools. Amazon’s early Black Friday deals include the Klein FLICKBLADE Folding Utility Knife & Scraper for $17.98 (was $20.98). It folds to pocket size and stores a spare blade in the handle, making it an easy gift for homeowners, DIYers, and pros. To compare other styles, see our tested picks for the best utility knives.