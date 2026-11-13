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Hotel group warns of booking scams ahead of holiday travel rush
By Yi-Jin Yu,9 days ago
With the holiday travel rush weeks away, the American Hotel and Lodging Association is warning travelers and shoppers about hotel booking scams. The hotel association and lobbying group says more consumers are falling victim to deceptive hotel booking websites that look similar to legitimate hotel websites, with signs becoming harder to differentiate.