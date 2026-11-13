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Tomorrowland Winter Drops 2027 Lineup For Return To The Alps
By Peter Volpe,9 days ago
Tomorrowland Winter has unveiled its 2027 lineup. The Belgian festival giant’s annual cold-weather festival returns to its home in the French Alps at the Alpe d’Huez ski resort in Huez from March 20-27, 2027, combining winter sports and resort amenities with performances from over 150 of the world’s leading electronic acts, unfolding across seven indoor and outdoor stages.