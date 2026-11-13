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College Football Best Bets for Week 11
By Walter Waddell,9 days ago
It’s been a great season for college football best bets overlal, but admittedly the last two weeks have been a kick in the teeth. We are now 13-9 on the season after going 0-2 and we are up a total of 2.5 units. Games are uber important as the playoff picture becomes clear and teams fight for bowl eligibility. Week 11 brings a great opportunity to get back on track, and I will be steering clear of the Oregon State Beavers for now.