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OPINION | Faculty and staff AI use may put our education and connections at risk
By Sarah Naccarato,9 days ago
As a journalist and Chatham University senior, the future is beginning to look a little bleak. Typically after completing my daily time on job posting websites, I get emails from recruiters about other recommended positions: AI video evaluator, AI communication professional, AI image evaluator. Later, I’ll listen to my peers...