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DOJ: Gootloader used in at least 44 ransomware attacks costing $29 million since 2018
8 days ago
The Justice Department provided more details on the international law enforcement operation that took down the systems underpinning the Gootloader malware. On Thursday, an international coalition of law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity companies dismantled more than 100 servers used by the StealC password-stealing malware as part of a wider takedown that disrupted 235 servers and 257 domains also used by the Gootloader and CastleRAT malware strains.