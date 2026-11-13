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Ransomware attack on Belarusian cloud firm disrupts businesses for days
8 days ago
Belarusian cloud services provider ActiveCloud was hit by a ransomware attack earlier this week, disrupting corporate websites, email services and virtual servers used by businesses across the country, the company said. The incident is the latest cyberattack targeting hosting providers in Belarus and neighboring Russia in recent weeks. ActiveCloud said...