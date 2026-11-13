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Inside the final days of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s tenure as Celtics teammates
By Gary Washburn, The Boston Globe,9 days ago
Within the Celtics organization, there appears to be a sense of relief that the tension is gone. The final encounter between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as Celtics was fitting. It occurred in late June at the Cannes Sports Beach Event afterparty in the French Riviera, which both players coincidentally attended on the eve of Brown’s trade to the 76ers.
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