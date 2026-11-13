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Police: Three arrested after trading cards stolen from Evansville store
By Adam Kight,9 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested after police say trading cards were stolen from an Evansville Meijer during a shoplifting detail. Evansville Police Department officers were working with store security at the Meijer on Menards Drive around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when security reported seeing a man leave the store with trading cards he had not paid for.
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