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RichmondCC secures 3 years of state training funds for Cascades training
By Wylie Bell RichmondCC,9 days ago
HAMLET – Richmond Community College has secured three years of customized training funding for Cascades Tissue — Rockingham, which is in response to a planned multi-million-dollar investment in capital improvements over the next several years by the local manufacturer. The investments include facility improvements, reliability initiatives, infrastructure upgrades...
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