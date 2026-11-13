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Friday the 13th Producer Explains Why Steve Miner Was Chosen to Bring Back Jason - Reactor
By Matthew Byrd,8 days ago
On this glorious Friday the 13th, we learned that there will not only be a new Friday the 13th movie (the 13th in the franchise due to a number of technicalities), but that Friday the 13th Part 2 and Part 3 director Steve Miner will return to helm this new entry in the series. And in an interview with TheWrap, producer Robbie Barsamian revealed that this new movie is part of a planned series of connected stories formerly known as the “Jason Universe.”