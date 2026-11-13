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Greg Blanchard returns to Woodbine as new track announcer for Woodbine Mohawk Park
By from Woodbine Entertainment,7 days ago
Milton, ON – Woodbine Entertainment announced Friday (Nov. 13) that Greg Blanchard will rejoin the company as the full-time track announcer for Standardbred racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park, effective Dec. 15, 2026. One of the most recognizable and respected voices in harness racing, Blanchard returns to Woodbine to take...