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Dr. Eve Lupenko shares tips for healthy skin and year-round sun protection
By Roksana Amid,9 days ago
November is National Healthy Skin Month, an observance promoted by the American Academy of Dermatology to encourage proper skin care and awareness of skin cancer risks. Glen Cove dermatologist Dr. Eve Lupenko has emphasized the importance of year-round sun protection, choosing effective sunscreen and recognizing factors that contribute to skin damage.