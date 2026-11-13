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AAA shares fall driving safety tips as leaves, deer and farm equipment create road hazards
By WOWO News,9 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As fall weather settles in across Northeast Indiana, AAA is reminding motorists to watch for seasonal driving hazards, including wet leaves, deer, reduced visibility and slow-moving farm equipment. Falling leaves can create problems for vehicles and roadways. AAA says leaves can clog windshield wipers...