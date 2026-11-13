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Nyer gives its juice-style beef protein three new flavors for the Brazilian summer
8 days ago
Over the last few days, we’ve shared two all-new protein powders from separate Brazilian brands that have the same sort of idea and are for very much the same area of the industry. First, we had Dark Lab’s Dark Beef, then Fruit Juice Protein from Max Titanium, both of which are beef-based clear protein powders. Now we have Nyer Nutrition’s previously released Nyer Beef making headlines thanks to some new flavors.