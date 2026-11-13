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Tulsa organizations working to break down healthcare barriers
By Isabel Flores,9 days ago
TULSA, Okla — The fourth annual 918 Health Fair offered free healthcare services to residents this week. UMA, a nonprofit based in east Tulsa dedicated to bettering the health of the community, partnered with other organizations at the Christview Christian Church to provide healthcare in English and Spanish. Services from lung cancer screenings, diabetes checks, blood sugar checks, haircuts and even therapy sessions were all free of charge.
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