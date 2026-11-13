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Update: Service is Restored - Water service interruption: 151st & S 49th E Ave area including Whitehawk Neighborhood.
By Government Websites by CivicPlus®,9 days ago
Update: Service is Restored. Residents may experience temporary water service interruption due to waterline repairs. The following area will be impacted: 151st & S 49th E Ave area Whitehawk Neighborhood. We appreciate your understanding and patience during these improvements.