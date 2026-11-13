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Big Pivots: How might Ken Salazar have moved the climate change needle?
By Allen BestBig Pivots,9 days ago
Given that November election results were almost universally understood as a rebuke of President Donald Trump, I have to wonder about the 2024 presidential election. What if President Joe Biden had not taken so doddering long before bowing out of the race? What if candidates not named Kamala had been given time to seek the Democratic nomination?