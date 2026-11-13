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Tiger Woods Issues Heartfelt Statement Following Dan Hicks’ Death
By Henry DiGennaro,9 days ago
Tiger Woods has joined the golf world in mourning the loss of longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, sharing a heartfelt tribute to a man he considered a close friend. Hicks, who became one of golf’s most recognizable voices during more than three decades at NBC Sports, died Wednesday at the age of 64 following what his family described as an acute illness.