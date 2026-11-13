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Commanders Star Facing Punishment From NFL After New York Giants Game
By Jose Esquer,9 days ago
On Thursday, the New York Giants fell to 5-3-1 with a 24-21 loss against the division rival Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Despite the Giants totaling more passing yards, rushing yards, total yards and yards per play, they were unable to hold on late in the game as a Stefon Diggs 32-yard touchdown gave Washington the lead with less than a minute remaining.