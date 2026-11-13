undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flames GM Craig Conroy Sounds Off On Canadian Market Narrative
By Michael Whitaker,9 days ago
Over the last calendar year, there have been notable departures of American-born captains from their Canadian-based clubs, including Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks to the Minnesota Wild and Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators to the Florida Panthers; Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Panthers in a blockbuster trade in 2022.