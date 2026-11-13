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Video: Watch Jonathan Groff in a Scene From RSC's All-Male As You Like It
9 days ago
For those unable to travel across the Atlantic, here's a chance to watch a scene from Royal Shakespeare Company's all-male production of William Shakespeare's As You Like It. Tony winner Jonathan Groff, who concluded his Tony-nominated run in Broadway's Bobby Darin musical Just in Time March 29, is making his RSC debut in the production, playing Rosalind.