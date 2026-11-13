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“Unseen Hooks” Encore Tonight In La Plata; Port Tobacco Players Announces Upcoming Holiday Musical, Auditions
By Press Release, Port Tobacco Players,9 days ago
LA PLATA, Md.– Port Tobacco Players presents an encore presentation of “Unseen Hooks: The La Plata Tornadoes of 1926 & 2002”. The encore showings are on Nov.13 and Dec.19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15 for General Admission. Tickets may be purchased at: Ptplayers.com. Encore Presentation. Executive Produced by...
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