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Two young Bruins keep surfacing in trade talk as an insider points to a longer plan
By David St-Jean,9 days ago
David Pagnotta says Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei are names that keep coming up around the Bruins, according to a post this afternoon. The timing is awkward. Boston is 13-5-1 and sits third in the Atlantic, but the team is coming off a 5-2 home loss to Montreal last night, and the trade chatter around the roster hasn't slowed down.