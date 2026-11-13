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Marion officials report increase in school bus stop-arm violations
By Iowa's News Now,9 days ago
MARION, Iowa — School officials and police in Marion say they’ve seen a significant increase in drivers illegally passing stopped school buses this school year. Linn-Mar Community School District, Marion Independent School District and the Marion Police Department reported 67 stop-arm violations during the first 30 days of the school year. Officials said the number is significantly higher than in previous years and has continued to rise beyond the start of school.