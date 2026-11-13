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LSU chemical engineering group leads research that identifies active sites in copper-zeolite
By George deBlanc,9 days ago
An LSU chemical engineering research group, the Ding Group, has developed spectroscopy methods that identify the copper species that are responsible for active sites in copper-zeolite. The research was published in a paper in August. The effort is led by Kunlun Ding, associate professor in the Cain Department of Chemical...