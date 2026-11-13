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Marathon spirit, four-mile size
By Jordan Vallone,8 days ago
Not everyone was ready to tackle 26.2 miles at the New York City Marathon, but that didn’t mean they had to sit on the sidelines. Runners gathered at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Nov. 1 for the aptly named “I’m Not Doing the NYC Marathon” 4-Miler, trading the city’s five boroughs for a scenic run through the park. The lighthearted event offered participants a chance to enjoy some race-day excitement without the marathon-sized commitment. A free kids fun run kicked off the morning, followed by the four-mile race, with awards presented to top finishers in various age groups.